General Staff: Russia has lost 144,440 troops in Ukraine
February 21, 2023 9:11 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21 that Russia had lost 144,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 760 lost on Feb. 20.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,326 tanks, 6,562 armored fighting vehicles, 5,210 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,338 artillery systems, 471 multiple launch rocket systems, 243 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,023 drones, and 18 boats.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief