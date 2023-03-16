General Staff: Russia has lost 144,440 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 21 that Russia had lost 144,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 760 lost on Feb. 20.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,326 tanks, 6,562 armored fighting vehicles, 5,210 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,338 artillery systems, 471 multiple launch rocket systems, 243 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,023 drones, and 18 boats.