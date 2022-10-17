General Staff: Belarus has sent almost 30 wagons of ammunition to Russian troops in Ukraine since Oct. 1.
October 6, 2022 5:56 pm
Ukraine’s military also reported that Belarus sent 250 wagons of ammunition weighing more than 10,000 metric tons to Russian troops on the ground since Feb. 24.
