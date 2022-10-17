Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Belarus has sent almost 30 wagons of ammunition to Russian troops in Ukraine since Oct. 1.

October 6, 2022
Ukraine’s military also reported that Belarus sent 250 wagons of ammunition weighing more than 10,000 metric tons to Russian troops on the ground since Feb. 24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
