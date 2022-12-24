Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian advances near 6 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 7:12 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Marinka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military also hit Russia's artillery systems and shot down three Orlan-10-type drones. 

