Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

General Prosecutor’s Office: 78 bodies exhumed from mass burial site in Lyman, Sviatohirsk

October 11, 2022 6:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Some of the 34 bodies exhumed in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk Oblast, have signs of violent death. Law enforcement found two burnt bodies in the car in the town. 

In the cemetery in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, authorities found around 110 graves, including those of children. Forty-four bodies have already been exhumed. According to the General Prosecutor's Office, the youngest is only one year old and is buried next to the family.

On Oct. 9, Ukrainian authorities exhumed the first 20 bodies – including children, civilians, and soldiers in Lyman, Ukraine's National Police reported. Since Sept. 29, Ukrainian authorities have found 87 bodies in Donetsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok