Some of the 34 bodies exhumed in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk Oblast, have signs of violent death. Law enforcement found two burnt bodies in the car in the town.

In the cemetery in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, authorities found around 110 graves, including those of children. Forty-four bodies have already been exhumed. According to the General Prosecutor's Office, the youngest is only one year old and is buried next to the family.

On Oct. 9, Ukrainian authorities exhumed the first 20 bodies – including children, civilians, and soldiers in Lyman, Ukraine's National Police reported. Since Sept. 29, Ukrainian authorities have found 87 bodies in Donetsk Oblast.

