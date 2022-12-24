Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

G7 calls for selection of Constitutional Court judges with crucial role for independent experts.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 2:47 am
G7 ambassadors commented on a bill on the selection of Ukrainian Constitutional Court judges that is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada next week. 

"The adoption of a new selection procedure is necessary for appointments. It is important that DL 7662 allows for meaningful involvement of independent experts, including a casting vote," the ambassadors said on Twitter

Legal experts, including think-tank DEJURE, have argued that the current version of the bill does not involve independent experts and will effectively give President Volodymyr Zelensky full control of the Constitutional Court. 

A transparent and fair selection procedure for the Constitutional Court is a key condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

