G7 calls for selection of Constitutional Court judges with crucial role for independent experts.

G7 ambassadors commented on a bill on the selection of Ukrainian Constitutional Court judges that is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada next week.

"The adoption of a new selection procedure is necessary for appointments. It is important that DL 7662 allows for meaningful involvement of independent experts, including a casting vote," the ambassadors said on Twitter.

Legal experts, including think-tank DEJURE, have argued that the current version of the bill does not involve independent experts and will effectively give President Volodymyr Zelensky full control of the Constitutional Court.

A transparent and fair selection procedure for the Constitutional Court is a key condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.