Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Foreign Ministry: Russia blocks rotation of IAEA mission at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 8:18 pm
Share

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Feb.19 that Russia had blocked the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian city of Energodar, which has been occupied shortly after Feb. 24. 

According to the ministry, Russia keeps actively deploying military equipment and servicemen to the facility: “Russia flagrantly violates the norms of international law, undermines the norms of nuclear and radiation safety."  

The Ministry added that Russia shows “complete disregard” for the IAEA’s demand to immediately withdraw weapons and military personnel from the plant. “If Russia is not stopped, its criminal actions at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant may lead to a catastrophe unknown to Europe." 

In December, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that "Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant or transferring control over it to some third party is out of the question." 

On Feb.14, Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator Energoatom reported that Ukrainian workers at the occupied nuclear plant refused to train workers from the Russian Kalinin nuclear plants because they lacked the knowledge and skills to operate the plant.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK