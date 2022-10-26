Exhumation begins at a mass grave with Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast

Head of police in Kharkiv Oblast Volodymyr Tymoshko said that about 17 Ukrainian soldiers were buried in a mass grave, where exhumation started on Oct 26. Three bodies were exhumed on the first day.



Tymoshko did not specify the location of the mass grave but said that Ukrainian soldiers buried there were killed while retreating from Kharkiv Oblast back in April.



“According to the testimony of local residents, Russian troops collected the bodies in two trucks. They threw them into a pit at the cemetery,” Tymoshko said.