Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalEU to propose additional 5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 1:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sept. 6 that this week the EU will propose the additional assistance on top of the 10 billion euros provided so far.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok