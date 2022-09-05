EU to propose additional 5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine
September 6, 2022 1:56 am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sept. 6 that this week the EU will propose the additional assistance on top of the 10 billion euros provided so far.
