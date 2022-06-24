Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU Special Representative for Human Rights visits Irpin, Bucha.

June 19, 2022 11:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“I saw the mass graves of victims of Russia’s war of aggression, talked with the local priest who knew them, and stood in a bombed-out shopping center. War crimes, and those who commit them must be called to account,” representative Eamon Gilmore tweeted on June 19. Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in the towns of Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast in March.

