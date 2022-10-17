Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

EU dismisses referendums planned in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine as illegitimate

September 21, 2022 5:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sept. 20 Russia’s attempt to legitimize its illegal military control over occupied Ukrainian territories and forcibly change Ukraine’s borders is a clear violation of the UN Charter and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. "The European Union strongly condemns these planned illegal “referenda” which go against the legal and democratically elected Ukrainian authorities. The results of such actions will be null and void and would not be recognized by the EU and its Member States." 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok