EU dismisses referendums planned in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine as illegitimate

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sept. 20 Russia’s attempt to legitimize its illegal military control over occupied Ukrainian territories and forcibly change Ukraine’s borders is a clear violation of the UN Charter and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. "The European Union strongly condemns these planned illegal “referenda” which go against the legal and democratically elected Ukrainian authorities. The results of such actions will be null and void and would not be recognized by the EU and its Member States."