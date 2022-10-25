Estonia to impose Russian oil ban from Dec. 5
October 25, 2022 11:19 pm
Estonia’s decision to ban Russian oil imports in early December comes two months earlier than the deadline set by EU sanctions, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in an interview with Postimees media outlet. The EU officially approved the eighth sanctions package against Russia in response to its full-scale war against Ukraine. The sanctions package includes import bans worth 7 billion euros and lays the foundation to introduce price restrictions on Russian oil.
