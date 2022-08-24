Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalErdogan says Crimea should be returned to Ukraine

August 24, 2022 6:39 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
During the International Crimea Platform summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that under international law, Crimea should be returned to Ukraine. Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey didn't recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Crimean Tatar compatriots is also among Turkiye's priorities," Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN.

