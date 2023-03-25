Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Erdogan calls on Putin to end war "through negotiations" in phone call

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 4:48 pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “the importance Turkey attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations," in a March 25 phone call, Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his “positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” even though Russia agreed to prolong the participation in the UN-backed deal for 60 days, not 120 as Ukraine has done.

According to Erdogan's office, both also discussed strengthening relations between the two countries. Erdogan and Putin had agreed to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion.

In its statement on the call between the two presidents, the Kremlin didn't mentioned Erdogan’s call for the immediate cessation of Russia’s war through negotiations.

On Jan. 5, Erdogan told Putin that peace efforts in Russia’s war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution.”

