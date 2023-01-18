Emergency service now saying helicopter crash killed 14 people, including 1 child

Firefighters work at the site of a deadly helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The State Emergency Service revised down the initially reported death toll of the helicopter crash in Brovary, now saying that 14 people died, including one child. Search and rescue operations were completed by 3:45 pm.

Rescuers and officials earlier reported that the total number of deaths was 16 to 18, including three or four children.

The top leadership of the interior ministry, who were in the helicopter, died in the crash.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, on the morning of Jan. 18.

