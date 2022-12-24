Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Electricity deficit at 20% in Ukraine after latest Russian attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 4:34 pm
Days after Russia's fifth attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, state grid operator Ukrenergo said that electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs. The critical infrastructure consumes only about 10% out of those 80%, while the rest is used to supply consumers.

The country's energy system still has a power shortage at 20% of consumption needs, Ukrenegro said on Nov. 27, four days after a Russian missile strike on Nov. 23 caused massive blackouts in all Ukrainian regions.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15. They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including Kyiv.  

Correction: Originally, this post incorrectly identified this as Russia's seventh attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
