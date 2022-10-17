Digital Transformation Minister: Ukrainian IT Army hacks Wagner Group
September 20, 2022 2:21 am
The Ukrainian IT Army hacked the website of the Wagner Group, a Russian-controlled mercenary group that has allegedly been recruiting Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reported on Telegram on Sept. 19. “We have all personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer, and rapist will be severely punished,” Fedorov wrote.
