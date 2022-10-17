Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDigital Transformation Minister: Ukrainian IT Army hacks Wagner Group

September 20, 2022 2:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian IT Army hacked the website of the Wagner Group, a Russian-controlled mercenary group that has allegedly been recruiting Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reported on Telegram on Sept. 19. “We have all personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer, and rapist will be severely punished,” Fedorov wrote.  

