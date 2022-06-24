Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDie Welt: Germany plans to send howitzers to Ukraine.

May 3, 2022 2:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The German government decided to send seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing anonymous sources. Those howitzers are among the most powerful artillery weapons in the Bundeswehr inventories and can hit targets at a distance of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The training for the Ukrainian military will take place in Germany, the report reads.

