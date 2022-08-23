Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 23, 2022 1:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A contract for the research and development of 10 long range Switchblade 600 drones is expected in the following 30 days, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell told Defense News media outlet. Defense News reports that the U.S. said it would award a contract for the “kamikaze” drones over five months ago. These drones can offer Ukraine a significant advantage in finding and striking key Russian positions.

