Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine, mainly light weaponry, ammo

Bulgaria is set to send its first military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion, Reuters reported. The Bulgarian parliament voted on Dec. 9 to approve a list of arms proposed by the country’s interim government.

According to the country’s government, Bulgaria would mainly hand light weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine.

Sofia had been one of the few European Union countries not to send military aid to Kyiv. Lawmakers voted in favor of sending military assistance to Ukraine on Nov. 3.

Bulgaria Acting Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the country could not give heavy weapons such as the S-300, S-125, and other anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as SU-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets at this point. “We would need to replace equipment first,” he said then.