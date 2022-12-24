Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine, mainly light weaponry, ammo

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 6:17 pm
Share

Bulgaria is set to send its first military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion, Reuters reported. The Bulgarian parliament voted on Dec. 9 to approve a list of arms proposed by the country’s interim government.

According to the country’s government, Bulgaria would mainly hand light weaponry and ammunition to Ukraine.

Sofia had been one of the few European Union countries not to send military aid to Kyiv. Lawmakers voted in favor of sending military assistance to Ukraine on Nov. 3.

Bulgaria Acting Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said the country could not give heavy weapons such as the S-300, S-125, and other anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as SU-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets at this point. “We would need to replace equipment first,” he said then.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK