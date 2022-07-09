Borrell: Russia deprives 323 million people of food.
July 9, 2022 1:49 pm
According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, 323 million people are on the brink of starvation due to the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine and the subsequent blocked of Ukrainian ports. Borrell added that a total of 1.2 billion people worldwide are in a vulnerable situation due to "a combination of rising food prices, rising energy prices, and deteriorating financial conditions."