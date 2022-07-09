Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBorrell: Russia deprives 323 million people of food.

July 9, 2022 1:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, 323 million people are on the brink of starvation due to the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine and the subsequent blocked of Ukrainian ports. Borrell added that a total of 1.2 billion people worldwide are in a vulnerable situation due to "a combination of rising food prices, rising energy prices, and deteriorating financial conditions."

