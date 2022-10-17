Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 19, 2022
Turkey’s largest private lender Isbank has suspended transactions through the Russian payment system Mir, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 19. The decision came after the U.S. Treasury warned against financial institutions cooperating with the Russian operator. Turkey has not implemented sanctions imposed on Russian institutions due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

