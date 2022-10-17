Bloomberg: Turkey's Isbank suspends use of Russian Mir cards
September 19, 2022 10:01 pm
Turkey’s largest private lender Isbank has suspended transactions through the Russian payment system Mir, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 19. The decision came after the U.S. Treasury warned against financial institutions cooperating with the Russian operator. Turkey has not implemented sanctions imposed on Russian institutions due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
