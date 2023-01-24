Bloomberg: Germany to approve Poland's request to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25

Germany is expected to approve Poland's request to deliver German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 25, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

"Berlin wants to make a decision on the issue quickly to quell growing frustration among allies, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision is private," Bloomberg wrote.

Poland officially requested Germany's approval on the tank supply on Jan. 24, after saying earlier that it was ready to give Ukraine a company of tanks, which normally consists of 10-12 tanks.

Earlier on Jan. 22, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if Berlin doesn't authorize the tank supplies, Poland will create a coalition of allies without Germany to provide Leopards to Kyiv anyway.

Earlier on Jan. 24, ABC News reported, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, that 12 countries are ready to provide about 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine once Germany approves. The agreement was made at the recent Ramstein defense summit, according to the official cited by ABC News.

Aside from Poland and Finland, which publicly declared their willingness to supply Leopards, other countries ready to send the tanks to Ukraine include Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain, ABC News said.