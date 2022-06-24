Biden to sign lend-lease for Ukraine into law on May 9.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 6, 2022 10:38 pm
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed it on May 6, while adding that U.S. President Joe Biden would take part in a G7 video meeting on May 9. Under the lend-lease law, Ukraine will be able to get military equipment faster, bypassing bureaucratic procedures. The name echoes the World War II-era measure that allowed the U.S. to quickly resupply the Allies in the fight against Nazi Germany.