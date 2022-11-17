Authorities: Ukrainian air defense shoots down 2 cruise missiles in Kyiv.
November 17, 2022 10:06 am
The information was provided by the Kyiv city military government.
So far, there is no information on casualties or ruins, according to the authorities.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.