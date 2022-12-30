Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

Air defense downs 16 Russian kamikaze drones overnight on Dec. 30

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 10:16 am
Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight on Dec. 30, Ukraine’s Air Force reported

Ukraine’s air defense downed all of the drones, which were launched at Ukraine from the north and southeast of the country. 

Earlier on Dec. 30, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that one of the drone’s loitering munition packages hit and damaged an administrative building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district and shattered some of the windows of an adjacent building.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

