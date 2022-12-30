Air defense downs 5 Russian drones over Kyiv
December 30, 2022 7:55 am
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that five Shahed-type drones were spotted over Kyiv overnight on Dec. 30. Air defense downed all the targets. One of the drones' loitering munition packages hit and damaged an administrative building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district along with some of the windows in an adjacent building. There is no information about casualties.
