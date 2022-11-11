National Resistance Center: Abandoned Russian soldiers in Kherson disguise themselves as civilians

Russian troops wearing civilian clothes have been seen in different districts of Kherson, the National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 11. These soldiers were left behind; they hide their uniforms and equipment in trash cans but keep weapons, the report reads.

The National Resistance Center believes that they may try to create a picture that the local population is resisting Ukraine's liberation of Kherson.

At about 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had completely withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson sits.