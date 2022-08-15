63 explosive devices were found in Sumy Oblast within a week.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 15, 2022 11:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
State Emergency Service reported on Aug. 15 that the devices discovered include artillery and rocket shells, mortar, anti-tank mines, and grenades in Sumy Oblast, a region where Russian forces held territories until early April. According to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Sumy Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine, with approximately 47% of the territories filled with such objects.