external63 explosive devices were found in Sumy Oblast within a week.

August 15, 2022 11:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
State Emergency Service reported on Aug. 15 that the devices discovered include artillery and rocket shells, mortar, anti-tank mines, and grenades in Sumy Oblast, a region where Russian forces held territories until early April. According to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Sumy Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine, with approximately 47% of the territories filled with such objects.

