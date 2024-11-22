Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian military, Russian troops, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Nearly 580,000 Russian troops fighting against Ukraine, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 22, 2024 6:27 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 11, 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's ground forces participating in combat against Ukraine amount to almost 580,000 soldiers, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), told Interfax Ukraine on Nov. 21.

Russia has been looking to increase the number of personnel to fight its war against Ukraine. The Russian government's recently exempted defendants from criminal liability if they join the Russian army and introduced additional financial rewards for contract service to shore up more manpower.

Skibitskyi clarified that the number of Russian troops includes those serving in Russia's Kursk Oblast as they fight off Ukraine's incursion into the area, Interfax Ukraine reported.

About 60,000 Russian military personnel are currently serving in Kursk, Suspilne reported previously, citing its undisclosed source in the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Skibitskyi added that a grouping of almost 35,000 Russian Guard troops, also known as Rosgvardia, was also deployed to the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that nearly 700,000 Russian troops were fighting in Ukraine. In October, Russian casualties amounted to 600,000 since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Pentagon estimates.

The figure came at a particularly deadly stage of the war for Russian troops. According to reports from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, September was the second-most lethal month for Russian soldiers since February 2022.

As casualties climb, Russian forces continue to press on in eastern Ukraine, focusing on the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Outnumbered and outgunned, Ukrainian soldiers are slowly losing ground under Russian pressure.

For 2nd day straight, Russia’s reported losses in Ukraine surge to record levels
The figure surpasses the previous record of 1,770 set just the day before.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.