Three months of Russia's war in photos

A Ukrainian serviceman stands under a beam of light in the basement of the Azovstal steel factory in besieged Mariupol amid Russia's assault on the city. The image was released on May 10, 2022, by its author Dmytro Kozatskyi, a soldier of Azov Balaton, who is now in captivity.

It has been three months since people across Ukraine woke up to explosions, signaling the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

The war many observers alleged would last a few days has reached the ninety day mark.

After failing to occupy Ukraine's largest cities - Kyiv and Kharkiv - Russian troops narrowed their aim to occupying Ukraine's east and south.

The Kyiv Independent publishes the most notable photos from the last three months of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

The human toll of Russia's brutal land-grabbing conquest is extremely high. Russian troops have wiped out villages and cities across Ukraine, torturing and murdering the country's residents along the way. Cities like Izium, Volnovakha, and Mariupol have been completely destroyed, while the exact number of civilian casualties is unknown.

According to provisional estimates, Russia's brutal siege of Mariupol, the country's largest port on the Azov Sea, led to over 20,000 people killed.

Despite Russia's push to occupy the entire eastern Donbas region, Russian troops have made little progress during the third month of the country's all-out war.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts remain the heaviest battlegrounds of the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues open criminal cases against Russian troops accused of committing war crimes. Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, became the first person to be sentenced. Shishimarin received a life sentence for killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov as his unit was retreating from Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast.