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Moldovan PM arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelensky, Ukrainian officials

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by Yevgeniya Doluda
Moldovan PM arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelensky, Ukrainian officials
Newly-nominated Moldova's Prime Minister Vasile Tofan looks on during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova, on July 11, 2026. (Elena Covalenco/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 26 for a working visit with top Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moldovan media outlet Newsmaker reported, citing the Moldovan government.

Moldova's Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Vladimir Bolea, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii, and Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu also arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Tofan's visit comes after Zelensky's recent push to keep Ukraine's and Moldova's EU accession processes linked. The two countries have so far pursued EU membership together, but the arrangement could slow Moldova's progress as it advances faster than Kyiv on reforms required for accession.

The Moldovan officials are expected to meet with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The prime ministers will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and trade cooperation, regional security, and the two countries' European path," the Moldovan government said.

Tofan will also participate in the Kyiv International Economic Forum alongside his Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukraine and Moldova cooperate on regional security and efforts to counter Russian hybrid threats. Moldova's airspace has been violated by Russian drones on multiple occasions, while Russian attacks on Ukraine have also affected areas near the Moldovan border.

Last week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu declared a member of the Russian embassy in Moldova persona non grata after a Russian drone violated Moldova's air space and fell near homes in the country's center.

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Yevgeniya Doluda

Yevgeniya Doluda is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, politics, and history from City St. George’s University of London. Yevgeniya previously worked and volunteered with non-profit organizations in Europe and had her work published in RTL. In addition to Ukrainian, she also speaks Spanish and French.

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