Minister: Latvia to send Ukraine all its Stinger air defense systems

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 10:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia will hand over to Ukraine all Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems from its arsenal, the country's Defense Minister Inara Murniece said on April 21, responding to Kyiv's request for more air defense.

"We will do our best to deliver them as soon as possible," Murniece said after the 11th Ramstein summit, as cited by Latvia's public broadcaster LSM.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, consisting of 54 countries, has met at the U.S. Ramstein air base in Germany to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"All the Stingers that we send to the front in Ukraine are not only for the freedom of Ukraine but also for the security of Latvia," added the minister.

Latvia also continues its training program for Ukraine's military, aiming to train almost 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the year, according to Murniece.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, Latvia has committed more than 1% of its GDP to Ukraine's defense assistance.

New York Times: Leaked Pentagon documents indicate Ukrainian air defenses in danger
Ukraine’s air defense network is in danger of being overwhelmed unless it is fortified by a large number of additional munitions, according to an analysis of leaked Pentagon documents and U.S. officials who spoke to the New York Times.
