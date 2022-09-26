Meduza: 11 military enlistment offices, 6 administrative buildings set on fire in Russia since mobilization start

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian news outlet Meduza reported that at least 11 military enlistment offices had been set on fire in Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization on Sept. 21.

Russians have also tried to set on fire six administrative buildings over the last six days.

On Sept. 26, a 25-year-old Russian also shot a military commissioner at an enlistment office in Irkutsk Oblast, seriously injuring the man.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February, at least 20 military enlistment offices in Russia have been set on fire, but after Putin's announcement, the frequency of such incidents dramatically increased.