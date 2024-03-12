The man who refuses to leave his museum-like house in front-line Chasiv Yar

CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – In the small town of Chasiv Yar, just several kilometers away from the eastern front of Russia's war in Ukraine, a rare house has remained intact. Most of the residents have fled to safer areas.
Vitalii, 74, has lived in Chasiv Yar his whole life. He refused to give his last name out of safety concerns. Since Russian shelling damaged his house, he has moved to a smaller building with a summer kitchen, near his house. There is no heating, electricity, or water supplies.
His wife and son died a few years ago, so Vitalii lives alone. He spends his days fixing old equipment, such as tape recorders and receivers - his favorite hobby.
Over the winter, Russian forces have made limited advances toward Chasiv Yar, itself just west of the destroyed city of Bakhmut. As the fighting draws closer, the intensity of Russian artillery fire increases further.
Despite the danger, Vitalii, like some other Ukrainians in front-line settlements, refuses to evacuate to safer parts of Ukraine. With a monthly pension and semi-regular deliveries of humanitarian aid, he is able to get by.
"I'd rather be here than homeless," he told the Kyiv Independent.
For Vitalii, his home is more than just a place of residence. It is a collection of all his belongings gathered over a colorful and eccentric life, and of the decades of memories that come with them.