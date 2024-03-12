The man who refuses to leave his museum-like house in front-line Chasiv Yar

This audio is created with AI assistance

CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – In the small town of Chasiv Yar, just several kilometers away from the eastern front of Russia's war in Ukraine, a rare house has remained intact. Most of the residents have fled to safer areas.

Vitalii, 74, has lived in Chasiv Yar his whole life. He refused to give his last name out of safety concerns. Since Russian shelling damaged his house, he has moved to a smaller building with a summer kitchen, near his house. There is no heating, electricity, or water supplies.

His wife and son died a few years ago, so Vitalii lives alone. He spends his days fixing old equipment, such as tape recorders and receivers - his favorite hobby.

Over the winter, Russian forces have made limited advances toward Chasiv Yar, itself just west of the destroyed city of Bakhmut. As the fighting draws closer, the intensity of Russian artillery fire increases further.

Despite the danger, Vitalii, like some other Ukrainians in front-line settlements, refuses to evacuate to safer parts of Ukraine. With a monthly pension and semi-regular deliveries of humanitarian aid, he is able to get by.

"I'd rather be here than homeless," he told the Kyiv Independent.

For Vitalii, his home is more than just a place of residence. It is a collection of all his belongings gathered over a colorful and eccentric life, and of the decades of memories that come with them.

Vitalii says that he has two dreams. First, he needs a saw for the wood. Secondly, he dreams of going back to his young age. “You know, it’s so horrible to be so old,” he says. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

His house looks like a museum. There are different collections here: old posters, icons and clocks on walls, old tape recorders, and TVs. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

There is no electricity in the area. But a few months ago, Vitalii got a generator as a present from journalists who had interviewed him. He can now watch clips on his old computer. He loves to watch dancing videos. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

Vitalii in his house in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

Vitalii’s favorite hobby is fixing equipment, such as tape recorders and receivers. He repairs all kinds of stuff in his workshop. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)