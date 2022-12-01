Macron, Biden say West will 'never persuade Ukraine' to unacceptable compromise with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

"We will never call on Ukrainians for a compromise that will be unacceptable. Because they are defending their lives, nation, and our principles, and because this will never lead to lasting sustainable peace," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden said that he has no immediate plans to talk with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he is prepared to speak "if, in fact, there is an interest in him (Putin) deciding he's looking for a way to end the war — he hasn't done that yet."

"If that's the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I'll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he wants, has in mind. He hasn't done that yet," Biden said, adding that the West must support the Ukrainian people.

Both leaders condemned Russia's illegal war and said they would further support Ukraine's energy sector and provide more air defense systems. "This includes providing significant resources to support Ukrainian civilian resilience through the winter, including stepping up the delivery of air defense systems and equipment needed to repair Ukraine's energy grid," the White House said in a statement following their meeting.