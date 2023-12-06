Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Poll: Russians most interested in asking Putin when war will end

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2023 1:54 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles as he enters the hall during the We Are Together award ceremony, Dec. 4, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

If given the chance to ask President Vladimir Putin any question, 21% of Russians would ask him when the invasion of Ukraine will end, according to a poll published by the Levada Center, a Moscow-based independent polling organization, on Dec. 5.

The Levada Center surveyed Russians on what kind of questions they would like to pose to Putin ahead of the televised press conference and phone-in with Putin on Dec. 14, called the "Direct Line."

The "Direct Line" is an annual event orchestrated by the Kremlin, in which Russians are told they can send in questions to ask their leader. The event was canceled in 2022.

The Levada Center reported that questions pertaining to when the invasion of Ukraine will end were the most popular type of questions those surveyed would like to ask.

Variations of the questions included "when will there be peace," "when will we win," "when will mobilization end," "what are they doing to end this operation," and "when will the special military operation end," using a euphemism the Kremlin uses to refer to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The second-most popular types of questions pertained to pensions and living standards, both of which 8% of respondents would like to question Putin on.

7% of respondents would like to ask Putin about salaries, while 6% would like to ask about the future of Russia, including asking Putin when he will step down as President.

However, 30% of respondents refused to answer Levada's question, with 10% of them saying that they "wouldn't ask anything," and 20% replying "I don't know, it's difficult to answer."

4% said that they had "no questions," as "everything is fine," while another 4% wanted to simply thank Putin and wish him good health.  

The survey was conducted using a representative sample of 1,625 people across 137 settlements of the Russian Federation.

Poll: Most Russians would not support ending invasion if it meant returning occupied territories to Ukraine
According to the survey, only 34% of Russians would support President Vladimir Putin if he decided to end the invasion and return occupied territories to Ukraine. However, 70% of respondents said they would support Putin’s decision to end the invasion of Ukraine without returning territories.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.