Kyiv Independent journalist wins award for work on plight of women in Russian prisons

Kyiv Independent journalist Olesia Bida won an award at the "Pride of the Profession" journalism contest on June 2 for her reporting on the plight of women in Russian prisons.

Bida's reportage "From the Gulag to Olenivka" during her previous work at Hromadske was nominated.



The reportage explores the parallels between the testimonies of Ukrainian female political prisoners who survived the harsh conditions of the Soviet gulags and the female servicemembers and civilians who survived Russian imprisonment since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Bida drew on the work and insight of Ukrainian historian Oksana Kis, who is the author of the book "Survival as Victory: Ukrainian Women in the Gulag."

"Pride of the Profession" is a Ukrainian journalism competition that has existed since 2010.

Currently, Bida works as a reporter for the War Crimes Unit of the Kyiv Independent, which is striving to document the crimes committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians since the start of the full-scale invasion.