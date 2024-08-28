End of summer in Kyiv: Longing for normalcy amid Russian attacks, blackouts (Photos)

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

As the summer is coming to an end, Kyiv residents are trying to enjoy glimpses of normalcy amid the never-ending threats of Russian missile and drone attacks and the blackouts, which often follow large-scale strikes that target critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

On Ukraine's 33rd Independence Day, celebrated on Aug. 24, mass gatherings were banned in Kyiv as a precaution against Russian attacks. Despite this, Kyiv's downtown was filled with local residents determined to celebrate over the weekend.

Many wore traditional embroidered shirts, vyshyvankas, or wrapped themselves in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag as they gathered near the burned remains of Russian vehicles on display downtown. People commemorated the fallen soldiers, with many gathering near the makeshift memorial on Independence Square, where thousands of small flags represent the ultimate sacrifice of each soldier who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Photographer Lisa Bukreyeva captured these moments in summer Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian invasion.

A child explores the charred remains of a Russian vehicle (L) and blue and yellow weights on the scaffolding (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A person looks through the charred remains of a Russian vehicle on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

(L) People join an open-air exhibition and the close-up of one of the exhibits (R) from it on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A person commemorates soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A woman hugs the child as she looks at the portraits of soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine during the Russian Invasion (L), people holding hands (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A boy who sells Ukrainian flags during an Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A girl shoots from a gun (L), a person presses a button on a Ukrainian military vehicle (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

Eva celebrating Independence Day with her family in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A kid in an embroidered dress (L), a man dealing with chords (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

A group of women in light-colored clothes on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)

Kids in the embroidered shirts (L) and a person wrapped in a Ukrainian flag (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)