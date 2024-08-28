End of summer in Kyiv: Longing for normalcy amid Russian attacks, blackouts (Photos)

As the summer is coming to an end, Kyiv residents are trying to enjoy glimpses of normalcy amid the never-ending threats of Russian missile and drone attacks and the blackouts, which often follow large-scale strikes that target critical infrastructure across Ukraine.
On Ukraine's 33rd Independence Day, celebrated on Aug. 24, mass gatherings were banned in Kyiv as a precaution against Russian attacks. Despite this, Kyiv's downtown was filled with local residents determined to celebrate over the weekend.
Many wore traditional embroidered shirts, vyshyvankas, or wrapped themselves in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag as they gathered near the burned remains of Russian vehicles on display downtown. People commemorated the fallen soldiers, with many gathering near the makeshift memorial on Independence Square, where thousands of small flags represent the ultimate sacrifice of each soldier who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Photographer Lisa Bukreyeva captured these moments in summer Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian invasion.
Lisa Bukreyeva is a photographer from Kyiv, Ukraine. Her works have been presented at various venues in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Her photos have been published in Spiegel, Zeit, Financial Times, Le Monde, Camera Austria, The New York Magazine, and others. Lisa is a nominee for the Foam Paul Huf Award in 2023.