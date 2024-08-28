Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right

End of summer in Kyiv: Longing for normalcy amid Russian attacks, blackouts (Photos)

by Lisa Bukreyeva August 28, 2024 7:20 PM 4 min read
Kids cool off under the water during Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent) 
Photos, Culture, Kyiv, Ukraine, War, Independence Day, Russia
by Lisa Bukreyeva August 28, 2024 7:20 PM 4 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

As the summer is coming to an end, Kyiv residents are trying to enjoy glimpses of normalcy amid the never-ending threats of Russian missile and drone attacks and the blackouts, which often follow large-scale strikes that target critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

On Ukraine's 33rd Independence Day, celebrated on Aug. 24, mass gatherings were banned in Kyiv as a precaution against Russian attacks. Despite this, Kyiv's downtown was filled with local residents determined to celebrate over the weekend.

Many wore traditional embroidered shirts, vyshyvankas, or wrapped themselves in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag as they gathered near the burned remains of Russian vehicles on display downtown. People commemorated the fallen soldiers, with many gathering near the makeshift memorial on Independence Square, where thousands of small flags represent the ultimate sacrifice of each soldier who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Photographer Lisa Bukreyeva captured these moments in summer Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian invasion.

A child explores the charred remains of a Russian vehicle (L) and blue and yellow weights on the scaffolding (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent) 
A person looks through the charred remains of a Russian vehicle on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent) 
(L) People join an open-air exhibition and the close-up of one of the exhibits (R) from it on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A person commemorates soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A woman hugs the child as she looks at the portraits of soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine during the Russian Invasion (L), people holding hands (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A boy who sells Ukrainian flags during an Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A girl shoots from a gun (L), a person presses a button on a Ukrainian military vehicle (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
Eva celebrating Independence Day with her family in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A kid in an embroidered dress (L), a man dealing with chords (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
A group of women in light-colored clothes on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
Kids in the embroidered shirts (L) and a person wrapped in a Ukrainian flag (R) on Independence Day in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
The makeshift memorial with thousands of flags for the fallen soldiers who lost their lives defending Ukraine during the Russian invasion in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Lisa Bukreyeva / The Kyiv Independent)
Land on fire: Russia’s offensive in Donetsk Oblast brings destruction to new towns (Photos)
Since February, Russian forces have steadily advanced across multiple sectors of the front in Donetsk Oblast. They have occupied villages previously liberated by Ukraine, wiped out entire towns, and introduced new threats to the region’s overall defense. Alongside Chasiv Yar, Niu York, and other to…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Ivanchenko
Lisa Bukreyeva
Lisa Bukreyeva
Lisa Bukreyeva is a photographer from Kyiv, Ukraine. Her works have been presented at various venues in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Her photos have been published in Spiegel, Zeit, Financial Times, Le Monde, Camera Austria, The New York Magazine, and others. Lisa is a nominee for the Foam Paul Huf Award in 2023.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.