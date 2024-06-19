Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, US elections, Donald Trump, Congress
Edit post

Kyiv-born former US soldier, Trump-whistleblower wins Democratic primary for Congress

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2024 10:56 AM 2 min read
Eugene Vindman, a Democratic candidate for Virginia's 7th congressional district, shakes hands with voters on June 8, 2024. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/the Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Eugene Vindman, a retired U.S. soldier who gained prominence for his role as a whistleblower against former President Donald Trump along with his twin brother Alexander, bested his competitors in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary held on June 18.

Vindman was born in Kyiv in 1975 as Yevhen Vindman, but moved to the U.S. as a child and goes by Eugene.

The two brothers helped reveal the phone call that Trump held with President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019, in which Trump attempted to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation into President Joe Biden, who was widely expected at the time to be the Democratic frontrunner and his likely opponent.

The call was the key component of Trump's first impeachment. Both brothers were serving as aides to the National Security Council at the time, and Eugene was dismissed in 2020 in what he has called a politically-motivated firing.

Vindman, who has no previous political experience, delivered a commanding victory over his six Democratic rivals, securing 49.3% of the vote.  

The district, which was recently redrawn, is currently held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is retiring to run for governor of Virginia. Previously, it was a solidly Republican district for decades.

Vindman will face Republican opponent Derrick Henderson, also a U.S. Army veteran, in the general election in November.

If Vindman is elected, he will be the second Ukrainian-born member of the current Congress, joining Victoria Spartz, a Republican. Spartz is also running for reelection, and as her district is solidly Republican, she is favored to win.  

In the aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Spartz supported aid for Ukraine and spoke about the war in deeply personal terms, but also attracted controversy for her attacks against Zelensky and head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Spartz shifted her stance on Ukraine over the following years and grew increasingly critical of U.S. aid for the country. She began to call for more "accountability" for the funding and was among the 112 Republicans in Congress who voted against $61 billion in aid to Ukraine in April.

The congresswoman is currently facing an ethics inquiry over her alleged abusive treatment of staff.

Ukrainian-born Congresswoman Spartz wins Republican primary
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz was among the 112 Republicans in Congress who voted against aid for Ukraine in April.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:04 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 9 over past day.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones toward the western city of Lviv overnight on June 19. While the authorities reported that all five drones were shot down, the debris reportedly injured two men aged 47 and 70 in the village of Malekhiv on Lviv's northern outskirts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:01 AM

Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.