Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno: ‘I’ve never felt more at home in Ukraine than during full-scale war’

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacking the country from multiple fronts and the sky, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno was thousands of kilometers away.

She has been living in the U.S. for nearly 10 years at that point, ever since deciding to pursue her dream of acting in English-speaking films.

But after Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine again took center stage in Sakhno’s life.

She spent more than a month attending protests in support of Ukraine in New York, pushing pre-production for a television show.

Today she is an ambassador for United24, Ukraine's governmental fundraising platform, and the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization.

She is using her platforms to advocate for the millions of Ukrainians in need of humanitarian assistance and to remind the world about the lasting impact of the Russian war against Ukraine.

“Witnessing a child being shelled, knowing that some children have witnessed their mother being raped and father killed, you don't need much more to be dedicated to helping your country,” Sakhno told the Kyiv Independent.

“I hope that what I can do for Ukraine will be helpful and contribute to our children's healing. Hopefully, there will be fewer children who experience the trauma of war to the scale that they're experiencing right now.”

Sakhno is best known for her roles in films like "Pacific Rim Uprising" and "The Spy Who Dumped Me," as well as the series "Ahsoka” from the Star Wars universe.

Ivanna’s childhood was steeped in the world of cinema, thanks to her parents, director Halyna Kuvivchak-Sakhno and cinematographer Anatolii Sakhno.

The Kyiv Independent spoke with Sakhno on March 31 during her recent visit to Kyiv.

Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno in the House of Cinema on March 27, 2024, in Kyiv. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent: How does it feel being back in Kyiv? Does it feel any different from the last time you visited?

Ivanna Sakhno: The first time I visited Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, I felt at home more than I had ever felt in Ukraine. And it has to do with this feeling of collective presentness of a nation. It's something that I have never felt so potently anywhere in the world. The reason is also that some complex and difficult lessons come with knowing the value of life.

This time around, I'm inspired by how, just within the city, people continue to develop their businesses supporting one another. I also am witnessing how people are getting exhausted. And how you deal with the fatigue of being at war for 10 years, but also for two years since the full-scale invasion, when the entire country is feeling it. So the difference would be witnessing in people's eyes the exhaustion from the war.

The Kyiv Independent: How did you find out about the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion?

Ivanna Sakhno: I was in East Village, New York, with my friends. We were having a movie night, and my phone was off. My best friend saw the news and said I should probably check my phone. All I remember is just tunnel vision, and I immediately began to think of my loved ones and family.

I started working with Razom for Ukraine. It's an organization that is based in New York. We spent about a month and a half attending protests in New York.

The Kyiv Independent: Was your family still in Ukraine at the time?

Ivanna Sakhno: Most of my family are still in Ukraine. My dad, at that time, was relocating children and families of soldiers to safer parts of Ukraine. He also documented the war in the heated regions of our country. My grandmother is in Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014, and my other grandmother is closer to the border with Poland.

Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno in the House of Cinema on March 27, 2024, in Kyiv. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent: It's hard when your loved ones are not in safety, and you can't do anything about it.

Ivanna Sakhno: Totally. My father tells me that being far away is nearly more difficult than being present in Ukraine. And to some degree I agree but at the same time, nothing compares to being on the ground when the country is at war.

The Kyiv Independent: Being far away when your homeland is at war could be incredibly isolating. How did you feel?

Ivanna Sakhno: During the beginning, I didn't feel isolated.

"We collectively all felt the support of the world because the world has been witnessing the undying spirit of Ukrainians and how deeply proud we are of our heritage, nation, and desire for independence. We've been going through it for generations."

So I felt it was something that the world was finally witnessing, and I didn't feel alone. I felt supported by my friends, the Ukrainian community, and everybody who came together. I feel a little bit more alone right now due to the fatigue and the world being more desensitized. I feel more alone now.

The Kyiv Independent: How do you deal with it? How do we get the attention back? We all are witnessing war fatigue. People are less curious and more used to the atrocities that are happening in Ukraine.

Ivanna Sakhno: How do you upkeep the spirit of Ukrainians to continue fighting? We will continue fighting, and we'll never back down. We don't have a choice.

Regarding the world’s continuing desire to listen, I try to take the feeling of loneliness as my driving force to continue speaking up. Some of it has to do with my advocacy work, continuing to bring attention to certain topics you might not have discussed before. I try to advocate in Washington DC, bringing attention to certain legislations and holding Russia accountable for the war crimes and the deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as the temporary protected status (for Ukrainians). In all those aspects, I think it’s as important to make sure that the world doesn't forget that behind those headlines are real people, children, and families that have had their lives destroyed in so many ways. It's also about trying to make those in power listen and find a bit more humanity within their choices and decisions.

Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno in the House of Cinema on March 27, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent: Have you ever faced backlash or challenges in Hollywood for your advocacy work and support for Ukraine?

Ivanna Sakhno: I'm not sure about the decisions that are made behind closed doors. The backlash I sometimes get from people has nothing to do with my work. They get mad at me for speaking about my homeland or my country being at war.

The positive side is that I felt incredibly supported by those I work with. The support and understanding that I had felt from the production team and the whole crew when I was working on a TV show during the beginning of the full-scale invasion was something deeply moving. You hope to have that kind of humanity in every environment you go into. I had to go into pre-production a week after the full-scale invasion, and I asked for a little bit more time so I could be in New York at the protests. They gave it to me and understood me. If anything, I'm grateful that, in my experience, I have felt supported by those I work with.

The Kyiv Independent: Do you think it has changed over time? It's been two years. People are getting a bit more tired, and I've heard from my friends who relocated due to the war that, at first, they got a lot of support, understanding, and empathy. But now it’s different.

Ivanna Sakhno: It's incredibly heartbreaking. I try not to judge people who are being used to the information. Because it's nearly natural for people to become desensitized toward news cycles coming in for two years in a row. But it's heartbreaking because you think of the children who are getting shelled and lives being destroyed. The war in Ukraine is not about the headlines. It's about the reality and the fact that it's a human tragedy. What is important for the world to remember, and what many Ukrainians keep talking about is that we are the shield for Europe and the world. We are fighting for democratic values around the world.

The Kyiv Independent: You have previously spoken about the negative stereotypes the outside world has about Ukrainian women in particular. Have you seen that shift or change since Ukraine got more attention due to this war?

Ivanna Sakhno: I have witnessed people being more aware of Ukraine as a country. Those who want to learn will learn. It depends individually on the person.

"I am witnessing more interest in Ukrainian stories, which is very hopeful. There is a long way to go, but I am witnessing change."

The Kyiv Independent: How did it make you feel that Ukraine won its first Oscar for "20 Days in Mariupol," yet the documentary was excluded from the international TV broadcasting of the Academy Awards?

Ivanna Sakhno: The fact that it was excluded speaks for itself. But his (Mstyslav Chernov, director) win and, more importantly, his speech were incredibly powerful. It was something that the world needed to hear.

I'm proud of the team, and I'm proud of this film. It's another chance for the world to hear about Ukraine. As we spoke earlier, it's about reminding the world that this is a real issue and tragedy is happening. The film carries a certain silence and is very specific in how the story is being told. There's great value in the story. As he (Chernov) said, we all wish that we didn't have to get this win and this film didn't need to exist. But the fact that they were witnessed, and they won, I feel great pride and gratitude for them. They are true heroes.

Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno in the House of Cinema on March 27, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent: What do you think the world still gets wrong about Ukraine?

Ivanna Sakhno: With each step, they're learning more and more about Ukraine. It has to do with educating people regarding, even geographically, where Ukraine is.

"When I first moved to the U.S., they would ask me if it was part of Russia. I think it's about educating people, and the lack of knowledge probably comes from not knowing that there was Ukraine before the Soviet Union."

Those basic fundamental things like the history of Ukraine, where it's located, and even the fact that we have our own history, traditions, and our own language. It's those things that I hope people begin to get right.

It’s important to educate people through storytelling. That's why I'm glad that more films come from Ukraine. Authentic storytelling is becoming more available for people to see in the world. We have so many wonderful filmmakers who have paved the path for so many others back in the day. (Oleksandr) Dovzhenko, (Yurii) Illienko, (Ivan) Mykolaichuk. These are the giants who had the chance to bring Ukrainian culture into the world. I think it's about the world wanting to study history and be aware of the world that they live in. It's about our filmmakers choosing stories that they also want to tell.

The Kyiv Independent: What do you hope your legacy will be regarding your contribution to Ukrainian culture and advocacy work?

Ivanna Sakhno: Interesting question. I don't necessarily think about my legacy, but instead, I think about how to help my country. I hope that what I can do for Ukraine will be helpful and contribute to our children's healing. Hopefully, there will be fewer children who experience the trauma of war to the scale that they're experiencing right now.

The Kyiv Independent: One of the ways to deal with the pain of this war is to feel like you're part of it, that you're helping, that you're bringing the victory somehow closer.

Ivanna Sakhno: My Ukrainianism is part of my DNA. I nearly don't have a choice. Everything I am is Ukraine. These are my roots. Witnessing a child being shelled, knowing that some children have witnessed their mother being raped and father killed, you don't need much more to be dedicated to helping your country.

Note from the author:

Hi, this is Masha Lavrova.