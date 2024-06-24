Ivana Kupala: Ukrainians celebrate midsummer amidst war (Photos)

In stark contrast to the grim reality of air raid sirens and blackouts amid Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians gathered to celebrate one of the most magical and ancient rituals of their ancestors that dates back to pagan times.
Ivana Kupala falls on June 24, during the summer solstice, on the shortest night of the year. During the celebration, people wear traditional Ukrainian clothing, make and wear wreaths, jump over bonfires, and bathe in rivers and lakes. The rituals honor fire, water, and vegetation, hoping for purification, protection, health, fertility, and abundant harvests.
This year, hundreds of people gathered on the outskirts of Kyiv, on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, to celebrate Ivana Kupala.
Since the festival couldn't be held overnight due to curfew restrictions, the rituals were performed on the eve of Ivana Kupala, on June 23.
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian.
In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling.
Read more
Before you skipthis banner,
we want to tell you something…
The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.
Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.