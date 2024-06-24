Ivana Kupala: Ukrainians celebrate midsummer amidst war (Photos)

This audio is created with AI assistance

In stark contrast to the grim reality of air raid sirens and blackouts amid Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians gathered to celebrate one of the most magical and ancient rituals of their ancestors that dates back to pagan times.

Ivana Kupala falls on June 24, during the summer solstice, on the shortest night of the year. During the celebration, people wear traditional Ukrainian clothing, make and wear wreaths, jump over bonfires, and bathe in rivers and lakes. The rituals honor fire, water, and vegetation, hoping for purification, protection, health, fertility, and abundant harvests.

This year, hundreds of people gathered on the outskirts of Kyiv, on the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, to celebrate Ivana Kupala.

Since the festival couldn't be held overnight due to curfew restrictions, the rituals were performed on the eve of Ivana Kupala, on June 23.

With Russia's continuous effort to erase Ukrainian culture during its full-scale invasion, cherishing and preserving Ukrainian traditions has become of utmost importance, prompting many Ukrainians to rediscover their cultural heritage and history.

Lesia weaves a wreath for her daughter Oleksandra as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

Attendees dance around the bonfire as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

A woman poses for a photo in the field as she celebrates Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

L: Olesia poses for a photo in a wreath she made together with her friends as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent) R: Oleksandra wears a wreath woven by her mother as they celebrate Ivana Kupala in the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

Members of the "Virlyana" trio perform traditional dances as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People jump over the bonfire, which is already burning down, as they celebrate Ivana Kupala in the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People celebrate Ivana Kupala in the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People wear wreaths that they wove themselves as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

L: A woman wears a flower wreath as she celebrates Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent) C: Ms. Olena poses in a wreath she made herself at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent) R: Iryna poses for a photo wearing a wreath she made herself at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

Straw figures made for Ivan Kupala in the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People dance around a bonfire as they celebrate Ivana Kupala at the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)

People at sunset as they celebrate Ivana Kupala in the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 23, 2024. (Yurii Stefanyak/ The Kyiv Independent)