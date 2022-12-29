ISW: Russian forces appear less likely to conduct new offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are likely establishing defenses against possible Ukrainian offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The U.S.-based think tank said in its latest report quoting a senior Ukrainian military official that there are "no signs of Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast forming strike groups despite" some rotations and deployments there.

Recent Russian mining and fortification efforts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Dnipro River coastline indicate that Russian forces do not seek to conduct an offensive there, the ISW found.