Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Kremlin officials collectively begin to deescalate their rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons use

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2022 7:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and key Kremlin officials had initially increased their references to the use of nuclear weapons from Putin’s Sept. 30 annexation speech and throughout October, likely to pressure Ukraine into negotiations and to reduce Western support for Kyiv.

However, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Nov. 2 on “the prevention of nuclear war,” stating that Russia “is strictly and consistently guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there can be no winners, and which must never be unleashed.”

"The Kremlin’s rhetorical shift indicates that senior Russian military commanders and elements of the Kremlin are likely to some extent aware of the massive costs for little operational gain Russia would incur for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine or NATO," the ISW found.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
