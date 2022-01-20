Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, War, Russia, Belarus
Edit post

Investigation: Russian troops sent toward Ukraine for mysterious 6-9-month missions

by Asami Terajima January 20, 2022 10:47 PM 2 min read
A large number of Russian soldiers in the east were sent on months-long missions toward Ukraine, according to the Moscow-based Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT)'s report published on Jan. 19, 2021.
This audio is created with AI assistance

A large number of Russian soldiers in the eastern part of the country have been sent on mysterious 6-9-month missions toward Ukraine, according to the Moscow-based Conflict Intelligence Team’s report published on Jan. 19.

The report comes as Russian troops, which moved from the country’s far east to the west for almost six months, have been spotted only 40 kilometers from Russia's border with Ukraine. Russia has already deployed more than 127,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s latest intelligent assessment shared with CNN.

Relatives and friends of Russian soldiers in the east have expressed worries on social media, speaking about how their loved ones were sent on months-long “business trips” or “exercises” toward the west as tensions rise in the Ukrainian-Russian border over a looming large-scale invasion.

Those in a close relationship with the deployed soldiers have left hundreds of comments under the videos released on social media last week where military equipment was being transported.

One person commented that soldiers who were boarding a train at a station near Khabarovsk said they were going to the border with Donbas region of Ukraine, a part of which Russia invaded in 2014.

A friend of a soldier who was also reportedly sent to Donbas said “the marines went to Ukraine,” while many other commentators said they weren’t told where their loved ones were being deployed.

Districts in eastern Russia are also transferring a significant part of their personnel in addition to military vehicles toward Ukraine, according to the report.

“(My) son said that almost all contract soldiers went on a ‘work trip,’” a soldier’s mother wrote.

“This is an exercise. A high-ranking military guy from Moscow who is a family friend told me that there’s no need to worry,” a soldier’s daughter’s comment reads.

While many of those who commented said the months-long trips were simply an exercise, CIT says the same thing happened in 2014 when soldiers believed the whole thing was an exercise until the final call to march into Ukraine.

CIT also noted that they could also be heading to Belarus where joint military drills are scheduled for February but said it’s suspicious how the soldiers were told that they will be away from home for many months, while the drills are supposed to take place for 10 days.

A few days ago, ballistic missile launchers were reportedly spotted moving west from bases in the Russian far east, while the Kremlin said the stand-off between Moscow and the West over Ukraine got to an “extremely dangerous” phase.

Moscow has denied the allegations that it was preparing to invade its neighboring country but repeatedly asked for a response to its sweeping demands for security guarantees from the West, which includes a halt to NATO’s potential eastward expansion including in Ukraine.

Seeking to head off a potential assault on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Jan. 21.

Blinken warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at “very short notice” during his visit to Kyiv on Jan. 19.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.