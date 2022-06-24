Institute for the Study of War: Russian offensive operations likely stall in Donbas in the coming weeks.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment on June 23 that Russian forces have made substantial gains in the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area over the last several days and Ukrainian troops continue to suffer high casualties, but Ukrainian forces have fundamentally accomplished their objective in the battle by slowing down and degrading Russian troops. The experts predict that Russian offensive operations will likely stall in the coming weeks, whether or not Russian forces capture the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area, likely granting Ukrainian forces the opportunity to launch prudent counteroffensives.