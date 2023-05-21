Explosions reported in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Late on May 21, shortly after air raid sirens were turned on in southern Ukrainian regions, several loud explosions were reported in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russian combat drones, most likely Iranian-made Shahed-type drones, reportedly hit Odesa, according to local media. No details on casualties have yet been reported.

One of Russian drones was downed by the Ukrainian air defense, while others may continue their route north toward Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

It was also reported that at least three Russian Tu-95 long-range bombers were up.