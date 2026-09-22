The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists committed to editorial independence. Today, our team brings together more than 90 people, primarily based in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice in the world, we provide international audiences with an independent and trusted window into the country’s reality, bringing important Ukrainian reporting, perspectives, and developments to a global audience.

We are looking for a proactive and people-oriented HR Manager to join our HR team and take ownership of several key HR areas. This is a hands-on role for someone who can independently manage HR processes, work closely with employees and managers, and contribute to improving the employee experience and our internal HR practices.

Responsibilities

Manage end-to-end recruitment for assigned vacancies, including job postings, candidate screening, candidate communication, and coordination with hiring managers.

Manage onboarding, adaptation, and offboarding processes, coordinating all necessary steps with employees and managers.

Organize and coordinate internal events and team activities, including planning, logistics, communication with participants, and coordination with vendors.

Act as a point of contact for employees and managers on HR and employee relations matters, providing guidance and support when needed.

Coordinate employee benefits.

Maintain accurate employee records and HR documentation and ensure employee information in PeopleForce is up to date.

Prepare and coordinate internal HR communications and employee updates.

What we’re looking for

3+ years of hands-on HR experience, preferably in an HR Generalist or similar role.

Practical experience across several HR areas, including recruitment, onboarding, employee relations, and employee engagement.

Hands-on experience organizing and coordinating internal events or team activities would be preferred.

Strong sense of ownership and ability to work independently.

Experience working directly with employees and managers on day-to-day people matters.

Strong organizational and prioritization skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

A proactive and solution-oriented approach.

Experience with HRIS platforms; knowledge of PeopleForce would be an advantage.

Fluent Ukrainian and upper-intermediate (B2) or higher English, with the ability to communicate confidently in a professional environment.

Ability to work under pressure

What we offer

Competitive compensation.

An international, highly motivated, and mission-driven team.

Mental health support and medical insurance for employees based in Ukraine.

A convenient office in the heart of Kyiv.

Hybrid work in Kyiv: 3 days in the office and 2 days remote.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply. If your application matches our current needs, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

We truly appreciate every application. However, due to the high volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.