Head of Social Media for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill the head of social media position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Review and optimize the KI's presence on 8 social media platforms;

Build a strategy for the KI's presence on WhatsApp;

Lead a team of social media managers;

Create operational plans for the KI social media presence;

Launch creative social media initiatives and promotion campaigns for standalone products and projects;

Set key performance indicators (KPIs) for social media campaigns;

Work with journalists and editors to ensure content is informative and appealing.

Requirements:

Having 3+ years of experience in social media;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Understanding the basics of marketing, essential metrics, and the know-how to measure them;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

Ambition and eagerness to learn and grow professionally, desire to improve the KI’s social media performance;

A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the KI;

Located in a European time zone;

Having experience in working in media would be an advantage;

Being based in Kyiv isn’t necessary but would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.

Busy, but flexible work schedule.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.