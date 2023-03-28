Head of News for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a head of news position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Leading the Kyiv Independent’s news desk;

Managing the team of news editors, overseeing their work; editing;

Making sure that the news feed is timely updated with all relevant news;

Making sure all news is timely published on the Kyiv Independent’s social platforms; working in coordination with the social media team;

Leading breaking news coverage, making sure key developments are reported fast;

Training and mentoring news editors.

Requirements:

Journalism experience, preferably both writing and editing;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Closely following Ukrainian news agenda, its main newsmakers, as well as the international agenda in relation to Ukraine;

Knowledge of Ukrainian language (enough to quickly read and understand news reports, as well as understand a statement delivered in a video/audio form);

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.