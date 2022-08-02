Governor says agricultural tycoon Vadaturskyi, wife may have been killed accidentally

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim said that businessman Oleksiy Vadaturskyi and his wife could have been killed accidentally as a military base used to be located at the site of their house. The Prosecutor General’s Office has not ruled out, however, that their deaths could have been premeditated murders and an investigation is ongoing. Vadaturskyi and his wife Raisa Vadaturska were killed when a Russian strike hit the bedroom of their home in Mykolaiv on July 31.